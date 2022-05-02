Power Finance 2022

It was a record year,” was undoubtedly the catchphrase of this year’s Power Finance list — and our honorees never worked harder to make it so. Their tireless perseverance and commitment to their clients, and the market, was clear in the pages of Commercial Observer throughout the past 12 months, and in our interviews for this list.

It was a year of change, a year of recovery and a year of action. And those on this list were the vital engines behind some of commercial real estate’s most high-profile and important financings, helping borrowers execute their business plans, expand into new sectors, seize opportunity when it arose and traverse market volatility.

After a rocky 2020, lenders stepped up their game to compete — big time — pivoting and adapting where needed to meet market conditions in addition to borrowers’ needs. Advisory firms worked their socks off securing both debt and equity for transactions across asset types — finding capital providers for even the hairiest of deals, as well as the most coveted ones.

The start of 2022 brought plenty of choppy waters, but — after the past two years — our honorees have got this. They each continue to demonstrate exactly why they’re among the most powerful individuals in commercial real estate finance.

As with last year’s list, we didn’t solely focus on the numbers in the ranking. Instead, we took a more holistic view.

Sure, this is a finance list and numbers are important, but we also looked at where and how our honorees added value to the market. We believe diverse teams and companies are the strongest ones, so we asked each firm to clearly outline its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and how they’re facilitating long-overdue change in our industry.

Within the originations data, we considered: Who expanded product offerings? Who demonstrated a forward-looking approach while uncertainty prevailed? Who showed flexibility and creativity? Who kept the financing ecosystem thriving and played integral roles in their clients’ success?

Every single honoree on this list did, and we tip our hat to you all.