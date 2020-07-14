Power Finance 2020

The 50 Most Important Figures of Commercial Real Estate Finance

By July 14, 2020 9:00 AM
Loading the player...

This year’s Power Finance list was by far the most challenging one to compile since the list’s inception.

In years past we’ve looked at power through the lens of originations, market influence and deal making. This year, we’ve looked at the stars of our industry not only in terms of their 2019 activities but also how their platforms responded to COVID-19, and how the pandemic has impacted their respective businesses.

In 2019, most everyone saw their businesses balloon, with several lenders and advisors registering record years. Competition was high, yields were low, but the deals kept coming. Word that the coronavirus had reached U.S. shores circulated in late January, and within weeks, absent any real warning, the pandemic paralyzed the industry.

After an astonishing 12-year run, the music had finally stopped. 

While the industry’s heaviest hitters battened down the hatches to focus on asset management, it didn’t take long for some firms to find their feet again. 

Borrowers soon learned which lenders would stand by their commitments, which would re-trade them and which would walk away altogether. 

Banks underscored their relationship-lending prowess, taking care of their existing customers and proving that measures implemented by regulators post-global financial crisis were working, and well. The CMBS market all but shuttered, before a few nervy firms went forth and tested the water, issuing a sizeable COVID-insulated conduit deal that reopened the market. Alternative lenders saw some of their highly levered troops fall, as margin calls resounded. And then there were the brokerages, crucial intermediaries who worked tirelessly to help clients navigate through a crisis that was truly unprecedented.

Brighter days are surely ahead, and we look forward to a hopefully much healthier world in the second half of 2020, from both a human and an industry perspective.

Power Finance 2020

1 +2

Brian Baker, Al Brooks and Chad Tredway

J.P. Morgan Chase

2 -1

Michael Nash, Stephen Plavin, Jonathan Pollack and Tim Johnson

Blackstone

3 -1

Jeff DiModica and Dennis Schuh

Starwood Property Trust

4 +1

Matt Borstein

Deutsche Bank

5 -1

Kara McShane, Doug Mazer and Alan Wiener

Wells Fargo

6 +1

David Bouton and Joseph Dyckman

Citigroup

7 -1

James Flaum and Kwasi Benneh

Morgan Stanley

8 +1

Richard Mack and Peter Sotoloff

Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies

9 -1

George Gleason, Richard Smith, Brannon Hamblen and Greg Newman

Bank OZK

10 +3

Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub

Newmark Knight Frank

11 -1

Warren de Haan, Boyd Fellows, Chris Tokarski and Stew Ward

ACORE Capital

12 +0

Miriam Wheeler and Ted Borter

Goldman Sachs

13 +2

Debby Jenkins and Rich Martinez

Freddie Mac

14 +0

Jeffery Hayward and Michele Evans

Fannie Mae

15 +5

Larry Kravetz and Steven Caldwell

Barclays

16 +7

Robert Merck and Gary Otten

MetLife

17 +0

Grant Frankel, Ken Ziebelman, Philip McKnight, Rob Turner

Eastdil Secured

18 +1

Marcia Diaz and Bryan McDonnell

PGIM Real Estate Finance

19 -1

Steve Kenny, Brad Dubeck and Ken Cohen

Bank of America

20 -9

Jeff Fastov

Square Mile Capital Management

1 2 3

The Stories Behind the List

Finance  ·  Industry
National

Shepherding the Next Generation of Financiers Through This Crisis

By Mack Burke
Time for a new model?
Finance
New York City

Time for a New Model?: Leverage Wasn’t Absent in This Crisis

By Cathy Cunningham
Special servicers phones have been ringing off the hook.
Features
National

Why Phones Have Been Ringing Off the Hook for Special Servicers

By Adam Bonislawski
Head towards the light, lenders.
Finance  ·  Coronavirus
New York City

Lenders Traverse the Coronavirus Tunnel

By Tom Acitelli