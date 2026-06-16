Law Firm Fenwick & West Expands to 73K SF at Rosen’s 902 Broadway

Law firm Fenwick & West has recommitted to the Rosen family’s 902 Broadway with 18,200 square feet of additional space, Commercial Observer has learned.

The new expansion and lease extension adds the entire 13th floor to Fenwick’s office at the 20-story Flatiron District building, located between East 20th and East 21st streets. Asking rent for the 11-year lease extension was $84 per square foot, according to sources familiar with the deal.

The law firm previously leased 54,600 square feet of space spanning the full 14th, 15th and 18th floors. The newest deal, signed last week, brings its total footprint to 72,800 square feet across the four floors.

Max Koeppel of Koeppel Rosen, the leasing and management agent for the Rosen family portfolio, represented ownership in the transaction. CBRE’s David Kleinhandler and Ken Rapp negotiated on behalf of Fenwick.

“We are thrilled that Fenwick & West has chosen to expand its commitment to 902 Broadway,” Koeppel said in a statement. “We continue to see strong interest throughout our portfolio from law firms and other professional organizations that value premier locations, efficient floor plates, and a high-quality workplace experience.”

Fenwick, which provides legal services to technology, life sciences, venture capital and growth-stage companies, relocated to 902 Broadway in 2018. The recent deal for additional space comes as the firm grows its New York City presence.

Other tenants at the property include ticket seller SeatGeek, real estate development firm Hudson Companies and its affiliate Broadway Builders, movie theater chain IMAX, distiller William Grant & Sons, and coworking firm Industrious. Sister restaurants Aqua Roma and Aqua Kyoto, which offer Italian and Japanese menus, lease ground-floor space.

Spokespeople for Fenwick and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment by press time.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.