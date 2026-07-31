Kimco Buys Two Broward Retail Centers for $109M

Kimco Realty, one of the biggest owners of grocery-anchored retail centers in the country, has acquired two more in Broward County for a combined $109 million from KPR Centers, property records show.

In the largest transaction, the Jericho, N.Y.-based REIT paid $56 million for Sunshine Plaza, a 245,744-square-foot property between 4017 and 4299 West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac, just east of the Florida’s Turnpike.

Publix and Marshalls anchor the 19-acre shopping center. Other tenants include Crunch Fitness, Krispy Kreme and Subway. New York-based KPR had purchased the property for $28.5 million in 2014.

In the smaller trade, Kimco Realty paid $53 million for the 254,749-square-foot Pompano Marketplace at 1115 and 1117 South Federal Highway. It also spans about 19 acres, with a Walmart Neighborhood Market as the anchor. Other tenants include Ross Dress for Less, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and TD Bank.

KPR Centers had purchased the asset for $46.8 million in 2015.

Kimco Realty owns 589 properties nationwide, including 44 across South Florida. In one of South Florida’s largest retail deals in recent years, the REIT paid $216 million for The Shops at Mary Brickell Village in Miami in 2022.

Representatives for Kimco Realty and KPR Centers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.