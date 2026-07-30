Mezcali Founders to Open New Fusion Concept in Financial District

The restaurateurs behind Mexican restaurant Mezcali and American tavern the Malt House have signed a lease for a new food concept in Manhattan’s Financial District.

Eoin Foyle and Darren Shore signed a 20-year, 4,744-square-foot lease in the retail component of TF Cornerstone’s 2 Gold Street, where they will launch their latest brainchild, a Hawaiian-Caribbean-Asian fusion restaurant called Solerum, according to the landlord.

TF Cornerstone did not immediately disclose the asking rent for the space, but the average retail asking rent for retail space on the nearby corridor of Broadway from Battery Park to Chambers Street was $224 per square foot in the second quarter of 2026, according to a report from CBRE.

“As the Financial District continues to evolve into one of New York City’s most dynamic mixed-use neighborhoods, we’re committed to curating a retail experience that enhances the everyday lives of our residents, while serving the broader community,” Steve Gonzalez, vice president of retail leasing at TF Cornerstone, said in a statement. “Solerum’s distinctive concept and hospitality-driven dining experience make it an excellent addition to the neighborhood.”

Manu Wendum and John DiGangi of Retail by MONA negotiated on behalf of the tenant, while Steven Baker, Daniyel Cohen and Tom Galo of RTL Partners represented TF Cornerstone in the deal.

Retail by MONA and Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The opening of Solerum at 2 Gold Street represents our continued investment in New York City and the Financial District, a neighborhood that has played an important role in the growth of our restaurant business,” Foyle said in a statement.

2 Gold Street sits between Maiden Lane and Platt Street, across the street from Mezcali at 83 Maiden Lane and three blocks from the Malt House at 9 Maiden Lane. The Malt House also has a location at 206 Thompson Street in Greenwich Village.

The Gold Street property is a 53-story building that was an office-to-residential conversion from the early days of the Financial District’s evolution into a neighborhood where people don’t only work, but also live.

The $100 million renovation in 2011 created 418 units of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, according to the New York Times.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.