Hudson Companies, Broadway Builders Ink 18K-SF Lease at 902 Broadway

New York City-based real estate development firm Hudson Companies and its affiliate Broadway Builders have signed a new 11-year, 18,200-square-foot lease at the Rosen family’s 902 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

Both firms specialize in the development and construction of residential, mixed-use and commercial projects in the New York metropolitan area. The joint tenancy will occupy the entire 12th floor of the 20-story office building in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, at an asking rent of $78 per square foot, according to building manager Koeppel Rosen. The new space will act as the partners’ operational headquarters.

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Max Koeppel of Koeppel Rosen represented ownership in the deal.

“The Hudson Companies and Broadway Builders were seeking a collaborative office environment that reflects their integrated approach to development and construction, and 902 Broadway fit the bill,” Koeppel said in a statement. “Their track record of shaping New York City’s built environment makes them an outstanding addition to the building’s tenant roster.”

Ben Waller, Zoe Snow and Daria Ghasemi of ABS Partners Real Estate represented the tenants.

“Hudson selected 902 Broadway for its exceptional accessibility and neighborhood appeal,” Waller told CO. “The building’s proximity to multiple major subway lines allows their team to easily navigate projects across New York City, while the area between Union Square and Madison Square Park offers some of the strongest workplace amenities in Manhattan.”

Both Hudson Companies and Broadway Builders currently have an office address listed on their websites as 826 Broadway south of Union Square. It is unclear when the partners will make the eight-block journey north to the new office space at the corner of Broadway and East 20th Street. The tenants did not immediately respond to CO’s requests for comment.

Built in 1911, 902 Broadway is also home to other corporate tenants including coworking firm Industrious, medical practices network MD2 and distiller William Grant & Sons.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.