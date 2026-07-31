A 107-key hotel in Midtown has traded for roughly $95 million.

Eurostars Hotel Company, a Spanish hotel chain managing more than 300 properties globally, has purchased the Chemists’ Club Hotel at 52 East 41st Street from Azora, another Spanish company specializing in large-scale hotel investments, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Eastdil Secured’s Jeffrey Davis and Scott Ellman arranged the deal for the seller, while it was unclear who repped the buyer.

Eastdil declined to comment, while spokespeople for Eurostars and Azora did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Real Deal first reported the news.

It’s unclear when Azora acquired the 14-story hotel a block south of Grand Central Terminal, but the last trade recorded in property records was in 2007, when hotel chain Grupo Hotusa and Losan Hotels bought it for $77 million.

Eurostars, which also owns the Eurostars Wall Street hotel at 129 Front Street in the Financial District, is a subsidiary of Grupo Hotusa, so the Midtown property is returning to its previous roots.

The property was built around 1910, but not as a hotel. The building was originally the site of the historic headquarters of the Chemists’ Club, a prominent social and dining hub for leading scientists and industry pioneers. The building was later redeveloped by fortuna realty group in 1997 and opened in 2000 as the Dylan Hotel. Last year, it was again heavily redesigned and rebranded, and officially opened as the Chemists’ Club Hotel.

The hotel is currently home to Benjamin Steakhouse on the ground floor and features amenities such as a lounge bar, coworking spaces and a fitness center.

News of the sale comes after a slew of other hotel sales in Manhattan recently.

In June, Meliá Hotels International bought the 12-story hotel at 132-142 West 27th Street in NoMad for $203 million, while Omni Lifestyle Living acquired a Marriott hotel at 21 West 37th Street in Midtown for $39.9 million, also in June. In May, Toronto-based investment firm Hennick & Company purchased the 16-story hotel at 13-15 West 56th Street in Midtown for $66.2 million.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.