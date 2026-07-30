This TLC wasn’t exactly chasing waterfalls, just a new office.

The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission is relocating to AmTrustRE’s 250 Broadway across the street from City Hall Park in Manhattan’s Financial District, the property owner announced Thursday.

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The TLC is relocating its headquarters from another FiDi office at 33 Beaver Street and will occupy 39,000 square feet on the entire fourth floor and a portion of the fifth floor of its new building. The space includes a variety of private offices, conference rooms and a hearing room for public proceedings, according to AmTrustRE.

The agency is expected to move into 250 Broadway in the first quarter of 2027. The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in the Financial District was $60.61 per square foot during the first quarter, according to Colliers data.

AmTrustRE was represented in-house by Anne Holker, and by Brad Gerla, Michael Rizzo and Alex Benisatto from CBRE. The tenant was represented by Gus Field from Cushman & Wakefield. The brokers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The Financial District remains one of Downtown Manhattan’s most sought-after office markets, and this lease underscores the strong demand we’re continuing to see for high-quality workplace environments in the neighborhood,” Holker said in a statement announcing the lease. “We’re pleased to welcome TLC to 250 Broadway, where they join a dynamic mix of public and private sector tenants. We look forward to supporting their success and building a long-term tenancy.”

This deal brings 250 Broadway, a 31-story, 648,000-square-foot office tower, to 90 percent leased. Other tenants in the building include coworking company WeWork, law firm Rose & Rose, and academic publishing company IGI.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.