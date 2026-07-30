Architecture firm Rock Architecture & Engineering has signed a 3,835-square-foot deal to extend and expand its presence at GFP Real Estate’s 630 Ninth Avenue, the landlord announced Thursday.

The firm, which specializes in building restoration projects and gets its name from a focus on solid foundations, will move from the sixth floor to the 10th floor of the 13-story office property. It’s a three-year lease amendment, according to GFP.

The firm did not disclose the asking rent. However, the average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.99 per square foot during the second quarter of 2026, according to data from Colliers.

The tenant did not work with a broker on this deal, according to GFP, while the landlord was represented in-house by Matthew Mandell.

Additionally, software and media company Neoteny Studios signed a two-year, 1,247-square-foot lease at 630 Ninth Avenue for its new headquarters. Neoteny also did not work with a broker on this transaction. GFP’s Mandell represented the landlord on this deal as well.

“These transactions demonstrate the continued appeal of well-priced, efficient office space for both growing companies and existing tenants looking to expand,” Mandell said in a statement. “630 Ninth Avenue continues to attract businesses that value convenience, flexibility and quality space in a highly accessible Midtown location.”

Also known as the Film Center Building, 630 Ninth Avenue is situated between West 44th and West 45th streets. Tenants in the building include live theater and entertainment company ATG Entertainment, citizen-run government advisory board Manhattan Community Advisory Board 4 and video production services agency CRC Media.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.