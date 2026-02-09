Industrious to Open 18K-SF Coworking Space at 902 Broadway

Coworking firm Industrious is continuing its expansion in Manhattan with a new spot in the Flatiron District.

Industrious has signed a lease for 18,200 square feet on the entire seventh floor of the Rosen family’s 902 Broadway, building manager Koeppel Rosen announced Monday. The length of the lease is 15 years and 10 months, and the asking rent was $69 per square foot.

The deal represents a new location for the coworking firm, which has more than 30 other spots across Manhattan and Brooklyn. Industrious opened three new Manhattan locations in recent months, including Indy by Industrious Gramercy Park at 120 East 23rd Street in Gramercy Park, Indy by Industrious 9 Times Square at 200 West 41st Street in Midtown, and Indy by Industrious Columbus Circle at 5 Columbus Circle. The coworking firm is also set to soon open another spot at 190 Bowery in Nolita.

“As companies continue to adapt to ever-evolving working styles and employee preferences, we’re seeing a resurgence of coworking providers leasing space in New York City,” Max Koeppel, director of leasing for Koeppel Rosen, said in a statement. “Industrious was looking for a space in a central Midtown location that offered users access to transit, nearby recreation options and building amenities, and 902 Broadway was a perfect fit.”

Koeppel brokered the deal in-house for the landlord, while Industrious was represented by Cushman & Wakefield’s Justin Halpern and Edward Wartels.

C&W declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Industrious did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Industrious’ new space at the 20-story office building on Broadway between East 20th and East 21st streets will include dedicated offices, private suites, and “on-demand access” to coworking and meeting spaces, according to Koeppel Rosen.

Other office tenants at 902 Broadway include movie theater chain IMAX Corporation, ticketing platform SeatGeek, law firm Fenwick & West, liquor brand owner William Grant & Sons and medical practice network MD2. Italian and Japanese restaurant Aqua New York is in the ground-floor retail space.

Industrious’ major expansion in New York City comes after it was acquired by CBRE in January 2025 for approximately $400 million, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

