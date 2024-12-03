Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

William Grant & Sons Moving to 27K SF at 902 Broadway

By December 3, 2024 2:23 pm
reprints
Bottles of Glenfiddich Whisky.
Bottles of Glenfiddich Whisky. PHOTO: Matthew Peyton/Getty Images for Glenfiddich

Liquor brand owner William Grant & Sons has signed a deal to relocate its U.S. headquarters to 902 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

The parent company of spirits such as Glenfiddich and The Balvenie signed a 27,160-square-foot deal for the second and third floors of the Koeppel Rosen-owned building, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Apparel Maker TCW Trends Renews 15K SF at 8 West 38th Street

The landlord did not immediately disclose the length of the lease or the asking rent, but the average for Midtown South was $78.71 per square foot in November, according to a report from Colliers.

William Grant & Sons will move its U.S. offices from 300 Park Avenue South where it occupies about 22,000 square feet.

“We’ve got a fantastic location, a meticulously maintained loft-era gem, and efficient, light-filled space,” Max Koeppel, director of leasing for Koeppel Rosen, said in a statement. “It’s become a beacon for brand-conscious companies that want access to the great restaurants and shops of the Flatiron neighborhood.”

Koeppel represented the landlord in-house while Joseph Messina, Charles Gerace and Peter Michailidis of JLL (JLL) negotiated on behalf of William Grant & Sons. 

JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building include SeatGeek, which signed on for 72,800 square feet in mid-2018, IMAX, and  law firm Fenwick, which inked a 36,400-square-foot deal in 2018 as well.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

902 Broadway, Charles Gerace, Joseph Messina, Max Koeppel, Peter Michailidis, JLL, Koeppel Rosen LLC, William Grant & Sons
