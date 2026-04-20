Law Firm Robinson+Cole Inks 48K-SF Lease at 100 Park Avenue

SL Green Realty’s 100 Park Avenue is now 100 percent leased thanks to a new 15-year, 48,451-square-foot lease with law firm Robinson+Cole, the landlord announced Monday.

Founded in 1845, Robinson+Cole is one of the oldest law firms in the U.S. and will occupy the entire 16th and 17th floors of the 36-story Midtown East office tower. The asking rent was not disclosed, but Commercial Observer previously reported an asking rent of $75 per square foot at the property between East 40th and East 41st streets.

“Park Avenue continues to demonstrate exceptional strength as a premier office corridor, attracting top-tier firms seeking high-quality space in a transit-centric location,” Steven Durels, executive vice president and director of leasing and real property at SL Green, said in a statement. “We are proud to welcome Robinson+Cole to 100 Park Avenue as the building achieves full occupancy.”

SL Green was represented in the lease by Cushman & Wakefield’s Harry Blair, Barry Zeller, Justin Royce and Pierce Hance, while Savills’ Greg Taubin brokered the deal for the tenant. C&W declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Savills did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal represents both a relocation and expansion for Robinson+Cole, which will leave its current offices at 666 Third Avenue. The firm last took 18,478 square feet at 666 Third Avenue in 2012, as CO previously reported. It is unclear when the firm will move to its new Park Avenue digs.

“As we continue to evolve in a hybrid work environment, it’s essential that when our people come into the office, the experience truly adds value,” J. Michael Wirvin, managing partner of Robinson+Cole, said in a statement. “With this move, we will more than double our footprint in New York, and our new offices will encourage collaboration, strengthen culture, and support our continued growth in the city.”

Wirvin added that the law firm’s new offices will feature a “state of the art” conference center and a connected two-floor layout.

100 Park Avenue is a 905,000-square-foot luxury office tower offering tenants amenities including communal conference space, a golf simulator, a game area and a personal training studio. In January, SL Green sold 49 percent of the building to Boston-based private equity firm Rockpoint.

Other tenants of 100 Park Avenue include real estate services firm Brixmor. Professional services firm Turner & Townsend leased 24,394 square feet at the building in February.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.