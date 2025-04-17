Real Estate Services Firm Brixmor Renews 19K SF at 100 Park Avenue

Real estate services firm Brixmor Operating Partnership, a subsidiary of Brixmor Property Group, has signed an early renewal for its 100 Park Avenue offices.

Brixmor Operating, which holds and manages Brixmor’s larger real estate portfolio, will keep its 18,655-square-foot office at the 36-story office tower owned by SL Green (SLG) Realty for another three years, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $76 per square foot.

It’s unclear when Brixmor moved into the Midtown building, which sits one block south of Grand Central Terminal.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Ben Shapiro and Andrew Sachs brokered the deal for the tenant, while the landlord was represented in-house. Spokespeople for SL Green, Brixmor and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Brixmor Operating was formed in May 2011 and serves as a vessel for Brixmor Property to conduct business and operate its approximately 360 retail centers across the U.S., according to its website.

SL Green’s Midtown building recently received a high-end amenity center complete with a fireplace and golf simulator, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Other tenants of the property between East 40th and East 41st streets include business management consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal, construction giant AECOM and coffee shop Kona Coffee Roasters in the ground-floor retail space.

