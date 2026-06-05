Investments & Sales   ·   Portfolio Sale

Targo Capital Partners Buys 185 East Houston Street, Part of $81M Portfolio

By June 5, 2026 1:53 pm
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135 East Houston Street (clockwise from top right), 156 Orchard Street, 96 Orchard Street and 153 Avenue C.
NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES - 2020/02/20: British shoe manufacturer and retailer Clarks stall seen in a Macy's 135 East Houston Street (clockwise from top right), 156 Orchard Street, 96 Orchard Street and 153 Avenue C.department store in New York City. (Photo Illustration by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) PHOTOS: Propertyshark

Real estate investment firm Targo Capital Partners has acquired 185 East Houston Street, a six-story, 31-unit apartment building on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, for $30.8 million, according to property records made public Thursday. 

Targo bought the property from S&H Equities, a New York-based real estate development and property management company, records show.

SEE ALSO: Olmstead Buys 19 West 44th Street From Savanna at a 45% Haircut

David Gleitman, founder of Targo, signed the deal on behalf of the buyer, while S&H Equities co-founder Amir Chaluts signed for the seller, according to records. Spokespeople for both firms did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s requests for comment. 

185 East Houston Street is one of seven Lower Manhattan properties Targo recently acquired from S&H Equities. The total sale volume of the seven prewar residential properties was $81 million, according to records.

Each of the seven deals were a separate transaction that went into contract between mid-March and mid-May, property records show. The other buildings that were acquired are at 90 Rivington Street, 96 Orchard Street, 156 Orchard Street, 126 First Avenue, 153 Avenue C and 38 Carmine Street

In total, the portfolio features 125 total residential units, as well as occupied retail space, including popular Italian restaurant Pasta Lab and Turkish restaurant Ankara.

Less than 10 years old, Targo focuses on creating long-term value out of underutilized multifamily and mixed-use properties in some of New York City’s most in-demand neighborhoods. Targo’s portfolio includes properties in the East Village, Chelsea, Tribeca, Nolita and Greenwich Village. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

126 First Avenue, 153 Avenue C, 156 Orchard Street, 185 East Houston Street, 196 Orchard Street, 38 Carmine Street, 90 Rivington Street, Amir Chaluts, David Gleitman, S&H Equities, Targo Capital Partners
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