A personal injury law firm and a nonprofit serving people with disabilities have signed new office deals on Maiden Lane in Manhattan’s Financial District.

In the largest deal, London Fischer renewed its 58,164-square-foot lease at AmTrust RE’s 59 Maiden Lane, according to May office reports from Colliers and CBRE. It’s unclear when the law firm first moved into the building.

Meanwhile, Adapt Community Network, a nonprofit that provides educational, health care and residential programs, signed a deal for 54,651 square feet at A.M. Property Holding’s 80 Maiden Lane, according to the reports. The deal is a relocation within the building for Adapt, which had previously listed its administrative headquarters on the eighth floor of the Financial District property.

The landlords in each deal did not immediately disclose the lengths of the leases, the asking rents or the names of any brokers in the deals. However, the average asking rent for office space in Lower Manhattan was ​​$61.14 per square foot in May, according to the CBRE report.

CBRE’s Michael Rizzo, Robert Wizenberg, Neil King and Paul Amrich are listed on 80 Maiden Lane’s website as the brokers assigned to the building, but the brokerage, Colliers, Adapt and London Fischer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants at the 25-story 80 Maiden Lane include Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York, which expanded its headquarters to 77,130 square feet in September 2024. The tenant roster at 59 Maiden Lane includes Fitness International’s upscale gym concept Club Studio, which signed a 36,500-square-foot retail lease in November 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.