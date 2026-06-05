Sant Ambroeus Restaurant Coming to the Miami Design District

Popular Milanese restaurant Sant Ambroeus is set to open near the Miami Design District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The New York-based hospitality company, Gherardo Guarducci’s SA Hospitality Group, has signed a deal at Mirai Design District, the first mixed-use development in the U.S. designed by famed Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, according to sources familiar with the transaction.

It’s unclear how large the Sant Ambroeus restaurant will be, though it’s unlikely to occupy the development’s full 16,000 square feet of retail space.

“We have a number of exciting things in the works but nothing we’re ready to announce,” said a representative for the Mirai Design District.

Earlier this week, the developers — a joint venture among Leviathan Development, Lionheart Capital, Well Duo and the Lane Organization — nabbed a $85 million construction loan from Monroe Capital. Delivery is slated for 2028.

Besides the retail component, the three-story development will include 41,000 square feet of Class A office space. It will rise at 4218 Northeast Second Avenue, just north of the Miami Design District, an open-air, 18-city-block luxury mall, which is home to Chanel, Hermes, Gucci and Prada boutiques.

The restaurant will mark Sant Ambroeus’ second location in the Miami area. The first one, which will span 7,000 square feet, is set to open at the Fifth, a Class A boutique office development in Miami Beach that’s nearing completion, and backed by Google’s former CEO, billionaire Eric Schmidt.

A Sant Ambreous restaurant opened on the island town of Palm Beach in 2017. Since 2023, SA Hospitality Group has also opened two upscale Felice restaurants in Brickell and West Palm Beach.

A spokesperson for SA Hospitality Group could not be reached.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.