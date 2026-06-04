A Southern California-based shopping center owner and development company said it has secured 11 more leases for a new project in Victorville, Calif., before shovels are even in the ground.

7-Eleven will open a 1-acre fuel station and convenience store, while Ross Dress for Less signed the other large new deal for 25,000 square feet at the development called Desert Sky Plaza II. Other new tenants are Luna Grill, 85°C Bakery Cafe, Better Buzz Coffee, Quick Quack Carwash, Ono Hawaiian BBQ, Country Kitchen, Yogurtland, Taqueria 2 Potrillos and Pamper Me Nail Salon.

NewMark Merrill Companies, in a joint venture with World Premier Investments and RY Properties, will start construction next month on the 30-acre, 297,363-square-foot shopping center at the southeast corner of Roy Rogers Drive and Amargosa Road. The project is nearly 85 percent pre-leased after previously announcing deals with Target, Burlington, and Five Below.

Brad Pearl, Greg Giacopuzzi and Darren Bovard of NewMark Merrill secured the new tenants and are overseeing leasing at Desert Sky Plaza II. Drive-thru, freestanding pads, restaurant and retail shop spaces ranging from 1,500 square feet to 10,000 square feet remain available.

“The tenant demand for Desert Sky Plaza speaks volumes about the opportunities for retailers to thrive in Victorville and the greater region,” Sandy Sigal, CEO of NewMark Merrill, said in a statement. “The commitment by Target to build their newest prototype here, the addition of the top names in soft goods, general services, quick-serve, sitdown and drive-thru restaurants as well as other regional and local operators demonstrates that new construction in the right areas with the right anchors can thrive.

“The high desert region of Southern California continues to grow with affordable housing, convenient access, supportive local government and abundant business and job centers.”

Designed by MMA Architecture, Architects Orange and civil engineering firm Kimley Horn, Desert Sky Plaza II will be the second phase of the existing Home Depot-anchored Desert Sky Plaza, part of the 100-acre commercial development the Desert Plazas.

NewMark Merrill owns and manages a portfolio of more than 110 shopping centers valued at more than $3 billion. Last month, Sigal talked to Commercial Observer about the resilience and the lasting power of brick-and-mortar real estate.

“If I make one bet, I think as the world gets more disconnected through electronics, robotics — all the trends that you’re seeing in front of you — social connections and human connection, the value of human connections is going to go up,” he said. “The more people work at home, the more people talk to things that are not human, I think the premium of physical space is going to go up.”

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.