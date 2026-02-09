Turner & Townsend Takes 24K SF at SL Green’s 100 Park Avenue

Professional services firm Turner & Townsend has signed a 12-year, 24,394-square-foot lease at SL Green Realty’s 100 Park Avenue.

The U.K.-based company with locations in major cities across the globe is relocating from 285 Madison Avenue to the building between East 40th and East 41st streets, where asking rent was $75 per square foot, according to the New York Post, which first reported the deal.

CBRE’s Mary Ann Tighe, Stephen Eynon and Alessia Lawson negotiated on behalf of Turner & Townsend while Cushman & Wakefield’s Harry Blair, Barry Zeller, Justin Royce and Pierce Hance handled the deal for SL Green.

A recent deal at 100 Park Avenue was for real estate services firm Brixmor Operating Partnership, a subsidiary of Brixmor Property Group, renewing its 18,655-square-foot office in April 2025.

The 36-story office tower made headlines at the end of 2024 with a 220,221-square-foot lease for business management consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal showing up in a Colliers’ office report, for which Commercial Observer got the details.

