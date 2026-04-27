Leases   ·   Office Leases

Energy Capital Partners Expands to 70K SF at One World Trade Center

By April 27, 2026 6:00 am
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Jody Durst, President of The Durst Organization and One World Trade Center.
Jody Durst, President of The Durst Organization and One World Trade Center. PHOTOS: Courtesy Durst Organization; Getty Images

Energy Capital Partners (ECP), an energy transition infrastructure-focused investment firm, has expanded its presence at One World Trade Center to 70,425 square feet, Commercial Observer can first report. 

The company is expanding its office footprint to span the building’s entire 59th floor, while maintaining the 26,292 square feet it currently occupies on the 58th floor, according to building owner and operators the Durst Organization and The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

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The deal marks ECP’s third expansion at One World Trade Center since 2017, when the firm initially leased just 6,173 square feet. 

“As we scaled our company, we decided again and again to grow within One World Trade Center,” Murray Karp, managing partner and chief operating officer at ECP, said in a statement. “The building offers an ideal commute for our expanding team, amenities, unmatched views, and a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability.” 

The length of the new lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. The average asking rent for the Class A office property in the Financial District was $77.18 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, according to data from Colliers

Durst was represented in-house by Eric Engelhardt, Karen Rose and Sayo Kamara, as well as by Newmark’s David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Hal Stein, Nathan Kropp and Paige Raisides. Eric Zemachson and Corey Borg from Newmark represented the tenant. Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“One World Trade Center is one of the most dynamic buildings in New York City with direct access to transit and all the cultural and retail attractions Lower Manhattan has to offer,” Durst Organization President Jody Durst said in a statement. “We are proud that ECP and many other companies have chosen to stay and grow in the building.”

One World Trade Center — one of the tallest buildings in the Western Hemisphere — is now 97 percent leased following ECP’s deal. Other tenants at the 104-story office skyscraper include software development company Scale AI, law firm Frier Levitt, and digital asset operator LMAX Group

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

Corey Borg, David Falk, Eric Engelhardt, Eric Zemachson, Hal Stein, Jody Durst, Karen Rose, Murray Karp, Nathan Kropp, One World Trade Center, Paige Raisides, Peter Shimkin, Sayo Kamara, Colliers, Durst Organization, Energy Capital Partners, Newmark, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
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