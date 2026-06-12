Investments & Sales

Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Buys Coconut Grove Hotel for $110M: Updated

ACORE Capital provided $79 million for the acquisition in the Miami enclave

By June 12, 2026 1:45 pm
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Paul Singer of Elliott Management and Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, Coconut Grove, Fla.
Paul Singer of Elliott Management and Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, Coconut Grove, Fla. PHOTOS: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times; Barry Winiker/Getty Images

Paul Singer’s Elliott Management bought a hotel in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood from Brookfield Asset Management

Called the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, the property was built in 1982 and includes 180 rooms at 3000 Florida Avenue, adjacent to Virginia Street. The hotel traded for roughly $110 million, according to a representative for Brookfield, which had purchased the asset for about $40 million in 2019, The Real Deal reported

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A recent deed filed in Miami-Dade County lists the sale price at $69.4 million, which likely only included the value of the real estate and excluded the property’s furniture and operating assets. Acore Capital provided a $79 million loan to the West Palm Beach-based buyer. 

In recent years, Elliott Management, which made a name for itself as a bare-knuckle activist investor, has stepped up its real estate holdings. In 2024, the hedge fund paid $450 million for the 32-story 701 Brickell office building. That same year, it also bought 230-room Gates Hotel South Beach

The firm is also a backer of Adi Chugh’s Tyko Capital, which has emerged as a major source of funding for uxury projects across the country, including one in Coconut Grove. Earlier this year, the lender provided a $410 million construction loan for Terra’s 194-unit boutique condo development.

Representatives for Elliott Management did not immediately provide comment.

Updated: The story was updated to include the $110 million sale figure. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

3000 Florida Avenue, Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, Paul Singer, Acore Capital, Brookfield Asset Management, Elliott Management
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