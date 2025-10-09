Software development company Scale AI is taking over two floors of office space at One World Trade Center, Commercial Observer has learned.

San Francisco-based Scale AI, which provides data and technology for AI application development, has subleased roughly 80,000 square feet on the 74th and 75th floors of the 104-story skyscraper, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. The sublease runs until January 2030, and asking rent was $65 per square foot.

The sublandlord was AI-powered marketing service Wunderkind, which had been looking to offload its Financial District office space, the source said. Scale AI will move all of its New York City operations from its current 26,924-square-foot offices at 218 West 18th Street to its new space at 1WTC early next year.

Scale AI’s new offices will accommodate more than twice the number of seats as its 218 West 18th Street location as the company plans to expand next year, a source said.

CBRE’s Eddie Sisca and David Opper brokered the deal for the tenant, while Savills’ Scott Bogetti and Will Joumas represented the sublandlord along with CBRE’s David Hollander.

Spokespeople for CBRE, Savills, Scale AI and Wunderkind did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Durst Organization and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the building’s co-owners, declined to comment.

Co-founded in 2016 by Alexandr Wang and Lucy Guo, Scale AI brought in $870 million in revenue in 2024 and is projected to reach $2 billion this year, Bloomberg reported in April. In June, Meta purchased a 49 percent stake in Scale AI for $14.3 billion and hired Wang as its first chief AI officer to lead Meta Superintelligence Labs. Jason Droege took Scale AI’s helm and became CEO following Wang’s departure.

Scale AI will now join several other high-profile office tenants at 1WTC, including law firm Frier Levitt, digital asset operator LMAX Group, Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Condé Nast, talent recruiter Specialist Staffing Group and mortgage lender Better Home & Finance.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.