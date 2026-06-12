AMAC Holdings Sells Adjacent East Village Buildings for $23.5M

AMAC Holdings’ Maurice Kaufman has sold two adjacent buildings in Manhattan’s East Village for a combined $23.5 million, according to property records made public Thursday.

Investment, management and development firm AG Paratus bought the two multifamily properties at 111 East 12th Street and 113 East 12th Street, the deed transfer shows.

AMAC sold the properties under the limited liability company names AH 10 Rutgers and 111-113 E 12th Property LLC, with Kaufman as the signatory. Jason Halpern, founder of AG Paratus’ frequent partner JMH Development, signed for the buyer.

Spokespeople for AG Paratus and AMAC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AMAC purchased the buildings for $20 million in June 2018, with the entities masked behind law firms and attorney signatories.

The six-story 111 East 12th Street was constructed in 1900 and has 11 apartments with a retail unit, which seems to be occupied by marketing consultant Grand Central Marketing. Next-door 113 East 12th Street is a five-story building from about the same period meant for four to five families, the deed indicates.

Through AMAC Development, Kaufman’s firm has been busy on a national level.

His firm secured a $34 million loan from Affinius Capital to refinance a multifamily asset in suburban Dallas in February 2025, and he also began development on a 290-unit apartment complex at 17990 West Dixie Highway in Aventura, Fla., in 2022.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.