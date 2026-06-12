Leases

Tempo Signs HQ Lease in San Diego to Expand Industrial Electrification

Montana Avenue Capital owns the 35,000-square-foot facility

By June 12, 2026 3:30 pm
reprints
JLL's Joe Anderson (top) and Greg Bisconti, and 6680 Cobra Way in San Diego.
JLL's Joe Anderson (top) and Greg Bisconti, and 6680 Cobra Way in San Diego. PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL

A thermochemical energy company that provides power on demand for heavy industrial users and operators has moved its corporate base to San Diego as it transitions to commercial scale.

Tempo signed a lease to take over a 35,000-square-foot facility at 6680 Cobra Way in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa neighborhood. Montana Avenue Capital Partners owns the asset, records show.

SEE ALSO: NYC Public Schools to Build New 54K-SF STEAM Center in the Bronx

Tempo says it will utilize the facility for materials development, engineering, prototype assembly and system testing, and ultimately storing and delivering electricity as thermochemical energy. It helps the cement, chemicals and metals industries, among others, replace combustion and fossil fuels with electrified heat. Tempo said it is also finalizing global gigawatt-scale production capabilities.

“Our new headquarters is built with the infrastructure required for scale,” Pasquale Romano, CEO of Tempo, said in a statement. “Industrial electrification is moving to broad deployments, and success depends on factory-built, repeatable products. By delivering high-grade heat at a levelized cost of storage lower than lithium iron phosphate systems, we are making the transition from natural gas to electrified heat an economic ‘no-brainer’ for heavy industry.”

JLL’s Joe Anderson and Greg Bisconti represented Tempo on the lease. The landlord did not immediately return a request for comment.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

6680 Cobra Way, Greg Bisconti, Joe Anderson, JLL, Montana Avenue Capital Partners, Tempo
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