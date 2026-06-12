Tempo Signs HQ Lease in San Diego to Expand Industrial Electrification

A thermochemical energy company that provides power on demand for heavy industrial users and operators has moved its corporate base to San Diego as it transitions to commercial scale.

Tempo signed a lease to take over a 35,000-square-foot facility at 6680 Cobra Way in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa neighborhood. Montana Avenue Capital Partners owns the asset, records show.

Tempo says it will utilize the facility for materials development, engineering, prototype assembly and system testing, and ultimately storing and delivering electricity as thermochemical energy. It helps the cement, chemicals and metals industries, among others, replace combustion and fossil fuels with electrified heat. Tempo said it is also finalizing global gigawatt-scale production capabilities.

“Our new headquarters is built with the infrastructure required for scale,” Pasquale Romano, CEO of Tempo, said in a statement. “Industrial electrification is moving to broad deployments, and success depends on factory-built, repeatable products. By delivering high-grade heat at a levelized cost of storage lower than lithium iron phosphate systems, we are making the transition from natural gas to electrified heat an economic ‘no-brainer’ for heavy industry.”

JLL’s Joe Anderson and Greg Bisconti represented Tempo on the lease. The landlord did not immediately return a request for comment.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.