Law Firm Frier Levitt Inks 8K-SF Lease at One World Trade Center

Law firm Frier Levitt is making a motion — to a new office.

The Durst Organization and The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey have signed Frier Levitt to a 7,539-square-foot lease at One World Trade Center, the organizations told Commercial Observer.

Frier Levitt will occupy space on the 45th floor at One World Trade Center for five years and five months, a source close to the deal told CO. The asking rent was $84 per square foot.

“Moving into One World Trade Center marks an important step in Frier Levitt’s journey,” Jonathan E. Levitt, co-founding partner at Frier Levitt, said in a statement. “Our new office connects us to the heart of New York City’s business community, while reinforcing our firm’s values of innovation, excellence, and service to healthcare and life sciences clients nationwide.”

Frier Levitt will be relocating from its New York office at 101 Greenwich Street in Manhattan. The firm also has an office at 84 Bloomfield Avenue in Pine Brook, N.J.

The Durst Organization was represented in-house by Eric Engelhardt and Karen Rose. David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Hal Stein, Jason Greenstein, and Nathan Kropp from Newmark also represented Durst in this deal.

Newmark’s Jared Horowitz and Daniel Appel represented Frier Levitt. Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“One World Trade Center is one of the most dynamic buildings in New York City,” Jody Durst, president of the Durst Organization, said in the statement. “With a diverse tenant mix, immediate proximity to mass transit and top-tier amenities, the building is 95 percent leased and continues to draw tenants looking for a great community and prestigious address. We welcome Frier Levitt to One World Trade Center.”

One World Trade Center was built by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and The Durst Organization in a public-private partnership. The building is considered the tallest in the Western Hemisphere, and its corporate tenants include media company Condé Nast, IT services firm Cloudflare, and mortgage lender Better Home & Finance.

