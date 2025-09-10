LMAX Group Expands to 11K SF at One World Trade Center

Digital asset operator LMAX Group has signed a lease expanding its presence to 10,847 square feet at One World Trade Center, The Durst Organization and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced.

LMAX moved into the 76th floor of One World Trade Center in 2023, originally taking 7,945 square feet, after moving from Servcorp’s coworking space in the building.

The length of the new lease is seven and a half years, and asking rents for comparable spaces at One World Trade Center are $88 per square foot, according to a source close to the deal.

The Durst Organization was represented in-house by Eric Engelhardt and Karen Rose and Newmark’s David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Hal Stein, Jason Greenstein and Nathan Kropp. Sinclair Li and Patrick Moroney of CBRE represented LMAX. Newmark and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The continued expansion of LMAX Group at One World Trade Center underscores the building’s reputation as a premier destination for innovative, growing companies that want to offer their employees a top-tier office with amenities, immediate access to public transit, and incredible views,” Jody Durst, president of The Durst Organization, said in a statement.

LMAX is a global financial technology company that operates and executes a variety of tools and services for digital trading.

“The expansion by LMAX Group in One World Trade Center represents a pivotal moment in our commitment to the U.S. market,” James Lambley, group head of property and workplace at LMAX Group, said in the statement. “This iconic location serves as the perfect hub for our next phase of growth, positioning us at the heart of global finance to better serve our clients and drive innovation in market infrastructure and trading.”

The 104-story One World Trade Center, sometimes known as the Freedom Tower, is the central building in Lower Manhattan’s rebuilt Trade Center complex. Anchor tenants include Conde Nast, which relocated to One WTC in 2014 soon after the building opened.

Other corporate tenants at One World Trade Center include mortgage lender Better Home & Finance, trading company Epoch Capital and investment services provider Jordan Park Group.

