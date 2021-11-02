El Segundo is dancing in the endzone.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that Continental Development Corporation and Mar Ventures, Inc. will build the franchise’s new corporate headquarters and training facility in the small coastal city of El Segundo. It’s less than three miles from LAX and seven miles from the $5 billion Hollywood Park and SoFi Stadium, which the Chargers lease from the L.A. Rams.

On a 14-acre site in their hometown, Continental and Mar Ventures will develop a 145,000-square-foot office building; esports gaming and content studios; a 3,100-square-foot media center; three grass fields; 7,600 square feet of terrace space; a 3,400-square-foot outdoor turf area; and a two-lane lap pool.

The site is on Nash Street, south of El Segundo Boulevard and just east of Pacific Coast Highway. The Gensler-designed project is set to go before the city’s planning commission this month, and it is currently estimated for completion by Spring 2024.

Along with the city of Inglewood, the evolution of the city of El Segundo has been at the forefront of the generational sports renaissance in L.A.’s less-heralded South Bay region. The new era has featured two NFL franchises moving to a state-of-the-art stadium that opened last year; the L.A. Clippers embarking on a $1.8 billion arena campus; and the L.A. Lakers and the L.A. Kings opening new headquarters and practice facilities.

El Segundo also draws significant interest from top aerospace, media and tech companies. The new Chargers site neighbors Nash Street Exchange, a medical, retail, and restaurant development underway by Continental Development and Mar Ventures, as well as the Raytheon Technologies Space and Airborne Systems campus. Just this year in El Segundo, Beyond Meat and L’Oréal signed long-term leases to move their headquarters to Hackman Capital Partners’ office redevelopment; the U.S. Space Force announced it will establish its Space Systems Command; and Hyundai bought a 90,000-square-foot creative office.

Continental Development has developed more than 5 million square feet of commercial space in L.A.’s South Bay and in the San Francisco markets. The portfolio includes dining and entertainment along El Segundo’s Rosecrans Corridor, development of Plaza El Segundo retail center, and nearly 500,000 square feet of medical office space along Torrance’s Lomita Corridor.

Mar Ventures is behind projects like the 160,000-square-foot Del Rey office in Marina Del Rey; the 24-acre Campus El Segundo; and the office and industrial campus Aviation Center in Hawthorne.

The two firms also teamed up in developing the Beach Cities Media Campus in El Segundo, and they completed the 58,034-square-foot building in Del Rey that is home to video game company Electronic Arts.

