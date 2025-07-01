Two New Eateries Coming to Brooklyn’s Fort Greene

The acai bowl chain SoBol and the bakery Brooklyn French Bakers are both coming to 41 Flatbush Avenue in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

This will be the third Kings County outlet for Brooklyn French Bakers, joining their stores at 510 Second Street in Park Slope and at 273 Columbia Street in the Columbia Street Waterfront District.

SoBol has over 50 outlets throughout New York state in addition to other outlets nationwide.

The stores will be separate despite the shared address. Brooklyn French Bakers will occupy 1,002 square feet, while SoBol took around 950. Both are 10-year leases with options to renew.

The asking rent for both fell in the range of $90 to $95 per square foot. Traded was first to report the leases.

Brandon Miller at Masonre represented SoBol, while Brandon Roselli at Zelnik & Company represented Brooklyn French Bakers. The landlord, Quinlan Development Group, was represented by Murray Mizrachi and Josh Augenbaum at Augenbaum Realty.

Brooklyn French Bakers sought a site that was close enough to its Columbia Street outlet for staff to quickly shuttle fresh baked goods back and forth, but not so close it would cannibalize the business.

“They wanted to stay in Brooklyn because they built a nice following here, and they wanted something fairly busy and close to a subway station,” said Roselli. “They make the best croissants in New York City, and they’re looking to open either late this year or early in 2026.”

41 Flatbush Avenue, known as the Pioneer Building, is a 234,766-square-foot, 10-story commercial condominium that was built in 1920, according to PropertyShark. The building’s website notes that it offers “27,000 rentable square feet (RSF) efficient floor plates” and “turnkey prebuilt suites from 3,000 to 6,650 RSF” following a $50 million redevelopment that included a redesigned lobby highlighting the building’s original architectural details, a landscaped roof terrace, and new elevators and windows.

Current tenants at 41 Flatbush Avenue include online art supplier Blick Art Materials, accounting firm Sylco Consulting, moving company Relentless Moving, coworking company Spaces Fort Greene, and, as previously reported in Commercial Observer, real estate investment firm Merit Hill Capital.

“It’s in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn, it has demographics that are super dense in the residential and office sectors, and it shows that Brooklyn is booming,” said Augenbaum of the lease deals.

SoBol, Brooklyn French Bakers, Masonre and Quinlan Development Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.