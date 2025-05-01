Law Firm Rose & Rose Signs 14K-SF Lease at 250 Broadway

The 30th and 31st floors of AmTrust RE’s 250 Broadway will officially become a bed of roses, Commercial Observer has learned.

Law firm Rose & Rose signed a deal for 14,067 square feet at 250 Broadway, where it will be relocating from a few blocks away at 291 Broadway, according to the landlord and brokers. The firm will expand in the move from the roughly 9,000 square feet it currently has to make room for its growing headcount.

AmTrust RE did not disclose the asking rent in the building near City Hall, but the average asking rent for office space in Lower Manhattan was $59.22 per square foot in the first quarter of 2025, according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield.

Norman Bobrow & Company’s Jacob Wolkenfeld, who represented the tenant, told CO that the market has been a “free-for-all” for tenants looking for offices around 10,000 square feet, as the focus for smaller tenants has been for space in the 3,000- to 5,000-square-foot range.

“Tenants of this size, like 10,000 square feet and up, these spaces have been vacant for years,” Wolkenfeld said. “They’re begging to have us. [Rose & Rose] had several buildings that were candidates, and we kind of got to choose where we went and get the kind of deal we were looking for.”

CBRE (CBRE)’s Bradley Gerla, Michael Rizzo and Alexander Benisatto negotiated on behalf of AmTrust RE, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“With major tech companies and other employers reinforcing ‘return to office’ mandates, and law firms driving demand for Class A, amenitized spaces, we anticipate continued recovery into 2025,” Jonathan Bennett, president of AmTrust RE, said in a statement.

Rose & Rose was at the nearby 291 Broadway for over 30 years and chose to stay in the area to remain close to the courts around Foley Square.

Other tenants in the building include academic publisher IGI Global Scientific Publishing, which signed a 4,000-square-foot lease in December, and law firm Pollack, Pollack, Isaac & DeCicco, which took 16,375 square feet in the 30-story building in February 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.