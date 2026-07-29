An artificial intelligence-driven infrastructure technology company is relocating its offices to Midtown.

Philadelphia-based Treeswift signed a four-year, 7,487-square-foot lease on the entire 11th floor of the Hakimian Organization’s 256 West 38th Street in an expansion of its New York City operations, according to landlord broker Lee & Associates NYC. Asking rent was $39 per square foot.

It is unclear where Treeswift is relocating from within New York City, but the company also has an office in Philadelphia.

“Artificial intelligence companies have become one of the most active drivers of office leasing demand in Manhattan, but they are not all looking for trophy towers,” Lee & Associates’ Todd Korren, who represented the landlord alongside Noah Caspi, said in a statement. “As these businesses grow, they are seeking efficient, well-connected headquarters that support collaboration, attract talent and provide long-term value. Treeswift’s relocation reflects that trend.”

Daniel Rodriguez Sains of Buchbinder Warren negotiated on behalf of the tenant and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Treeswift specializes in helping clients with infrastructure inspections, vegetation management, construction planning, wildfire mitigation and storm response, according to the brokerage. The firm will move into its new offices at 256 West 38th Street in August.

It’s unclear when the Rex Hakimian-led firm got involved in the building’s ownership, but his name starts showing up on deed filings sometime after March 2025, when Empire Capital Holdings acquired the property and nearby 229 West 36th Street in a state of distress for a steep discount at $50 million.

The seller, Investcorp, purchased the two buildings for $157 million in 2017, Commercial Observer previously reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.