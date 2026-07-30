Investments & Sales

Delshah Capital Acquires Five Upper West Side Apartment Buildings for $37M

By July 30, 2026 3:18 pm
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Michael Shah and 10-16 Manhattan Avenue.
Michael Shah and 10-16 Manhattan Avenue. PHOTOS: Yvonne Albinowski/For Commercial Observer; Propertyshark

Michael Shah’s DelShah Capital is back at it again with another multi-address, multifamily acquisition.

The real estate private equity and asset management firm paid Quality Capital USA $36.9 million for five residential buildings just west of Central Park on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, according to property records filed Thursday. 

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The first batch of six-story apartment buildings are at 3-5 West 108th Street and 7-9 West 108th Street. The two neighboring buildings span a total of roughly 48 market-rate and rent-controlled units, according to New York City Department of Finance records. The second collection resides eight blocks south and contains a total of approximately 99 units at 4 Manhattan Avenue, 8 Manhattan Avenue and 10-16 Manhattan Avenue. 

Delshah’s purchase is a more than $20 million discount on the portfolio’s last sale in 2018, when Quality Capital USA paid Orbach Group $57 million across five transactions. Orbach had acquired the buildings between 2013 and 2015 for a collective $36.15 million.

Delshah has embarked on somewhat of a shopping spree this year. Just this month, Delshah purchased three mixed-use residential properties in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood for $128 million. Three months earlier, the firm acquired a 142-unit multifamily property in the same neighborhood for $76 million

In February, Delshah offloaded the $364.7 million Park Hill Apartments complex on Staten Island, a move that coincided with CO’s report that the firm was poised to enter the Class A office market through an in-contract, $135.7 million deal with A.M. Property Holding Corporation for the 24-floor office component of Tishman Speyer and GIC’s CitySpire tower.

Spokespeople for Delshah and Quality Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.

10-16 Manhattan Avenue, 3-5 West 108th Street, 4 Manhattan Avenue, 7-9 West 108th Street, 8 Manhattan Avenue, Michael Shah, DelShah Capital, Quality Capital USA
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