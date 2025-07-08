WeWork Signs First Post-Bankruptcy Lease With 60K SF at 250 Broadway

About a year after exiting bankruptcy, WeWork has signed its first office lease.

The coworking firm, now led by CEO John Santora, announced it has signed a 60,000-square-foot lease across five floors at AmTrust RE’s 250 Broadway in Manhattan’s Financial District. The lease takes effect in December.

WeWork did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease, but the average asking rent in Lower Manhattan in May was $57.43 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“[New York City is] not only where the company began and now operates over 3 million square feet, but it’s also one of the critical launchpads for our new era of strategic growth,” Santora said in a statement. “As the flight to quality continues to drive the city’s office leasing landscape, companies of all sizes are seeking elevated, experience-driven workspaces that can propel their teams to new levels of productivity and collaboration.”

AmTrust RE’s Anne Holker and CBRE’s Brad Gerla, Michael Rizzo and Alex Benisatto negotiated on behalf of the landlord, while a JLL team of Peter Riguardi, Clark Finney, Alexander Riguardi and Dana Goldman negotiated on behalf of WeWork alongside the coworking firm’s in-house team of Peter Greenspan and Whitney Anderson.

Located across the street from City Hall Park, the 31-floor 250 Broadway spans the length of the block between Murray Street and Park Place. Citibank and Duane Reade lease ground-floor retail space, while office tenants include numerous city and state agencies, including the New York City Council and the New York City Housing Authority.

“250 Broadway is a prime example of the elevated, experience-driven environments that align with WeWork’s evolving platform,” Peter Riguardi said in a statement. “With its exceptional location, strong ownership, and high-performance infrastructure, this building provides the ideal foundation for WeWork to meet surging demand and deliver next-generation workspace to a diverse and dynamic tenant base in Lower Manhattan.”

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Santora took the helm in June 2024 after 47 years at Cushman & Wakefield. He slashed WeWork’s debt following the company’s bankruptcy, and explained to Commercial Observer in February how the company plans to operate post-Chapter 11.

