HarbourVest Partners, a global private markets investment firm, is moving into its first New York City office, Commercial Observer has learned.

The firm, which is headquartered in Boston, has inked a 10-year deal for 19,752 square feet on part of the 49th floor of the Soloviev Group’s 9 West 57th Street.

The asking rent was not disclosed, but Commercial Observer previously reported a record asking rent at the Midtown office tower — also known as the Solow Building — of $327.50 per square foot. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $98.98 per square foot during the first half of 2026, according to Colliers research.

HarbourVest Partners was represented by JLL’s Alexander Chudnoff and Ava Loughlin, while Soloviev Group was represented by CBRE’s Howard Fiddle, John Maher, Gregg Rothkin, Tara Rhodes and Alex Leopold. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Today’s leading financial firms are increasingly focused on attracting and retaining top talent, and the office they choose has become a critical part of that strategy,” Chudnoff said in a statement. “HarbourVest wanted its office in New York City to reflect the caliber of its business, and to provide an exceptional experience for both clients and employees. Few buildings deliver that combination better than 9 West 57th Street, which continues to attract many of the world’s most prestigious financial and investment firms.”

Built in 1974, 9 West 57th Street is a 49-story office building with tenants including oil and energy company Hess Group and global finance firm Tikehau Capital.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.