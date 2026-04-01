Soloviev Group, a prominent New York City-based development firm led by Stefan Soloviev, has signed what it calls a “record-setting lease deal” at its flagship office tower in Midtown, the company announced Wednesday.

What the owner described as a private international family office has signed a 10-year lease for 5,063 square feet on the 50th floor of Soloviev’s 9 West 57th Street, with a rent of $327.50 per square foot, the company said.

The landlord is calling the rent “the highest rate ever achieved for the renowned building and what we believe to be the highest rent ever recorded in the New York City commercial marketplace.” Before this deal, the city’s most expensive lease was $320 per square foot, according to Soloviev.

“The price speaks for itself,” Stefan Soloviev said in a statement.

Asking rents in Manhattan’s office market increased 4.9 percent year-over-year during the first quarter of 2026, with trophy assets such as 9 West 57th Street driving the strongest gains, according to a new report from Savills. In addition, the average asking rent for Class A products reached its highest level since July 2020 during the first quarter, driven largely by demand from the tech sector and office-to-residential conversions, according to an office report from Colliers.

The biggest competitor rent-wise to the new $327.50 per square foot rent at 9 West 57th Street would be One Vanderbilt, whose landlord SL Green Realty said in February that rents in the building ranged between $250 to “well over $300” per square foot, Commercial Observer reported at the time. Steven Durels, executive vice president and director of leasing and real property at SL Green, told CO the highest rent the building had secured as of February was $310 per square foot, but one lease that was out to a tenant that month exceeded that.

CBRE’s Howard Fiddle, John P. Maher, Gregg Rothkin, Alex Leopold and Tara Rhodes brokered the new deal at 9 West 57th Street for the landlord, while it was unclear who represented the tenant.

More details about the tenant were also unclear. Spokespeople for Soloviev and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News of the deal comes after Soloviev recently completed major upgrades to its 50-story office building two blocks south of Central Park, including renovations to the lobby, elevators and building systems. The landlord also built a new 20,000-square-foot amenity floor featuring conference rooms, meeting spaces, a coffee bar and a dining area.

Other tenants at 9 West 57th Street include oil and energy company Hess Group, which signed a lease for 19,544 square feet at the property last April, and the U.S. Soccer Federation, which announced in July that it would set up offices on the building’s 23rd floor in anticipation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Financial institution Beaconlight Capital, global investment firm Platinum Equity, private equity firm Apollo Global Management and luxury fashion brand Chanel are also on the office tenant roster at the building between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.