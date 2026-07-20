Law firm Hodgson Russ spearheaded a rush of new leases at Fisher Brothers’ 605 Third Avenue.

The firm renewed its 19,900-square-foot lease on the 23rd floor of the tower, located between East 39th and East 40th streets, in June, according to the landlord. Newmark’s Brian Cohen and Kyle Ciminelli negotiated the 10-year renewal on behalf of the law firm.

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Several deals inked in the building since April secured rents up to $120 per square foot, according to Fisher Brothers. The landlord, represented in-house by Clark Briffel, did not disclose exact prices.

Other recent activity in the 44-story building included private equity firm Coalesce Capital’s 16,900-square-foot renewal and expansion in June. The deal secured Coalesce its home on the 36th floor for the next five years. Meanwhile, investment firm Lionheart Strategic Management also expanded in June, taking 6,400 additional square feet on the 16th floor for 10 years. Lionheart’s total footprint at the property following the new expansion was unclear. Both firms were represented in-house in the lease deals.

These busy tenants can expect to remain caffeinated for the next decade, at least, as ground-floor retail tenant Starbucks signed a 10-year renewal across 1,800 square feet in July. David Firestein of TSCG negotiated on behalf of the coffee chain.

A 130,000-square-foot block of availability on 605 Third Avenue’s fourth, fifth and sixth floors remains, according to the Fisher Brothers. The landlord has retained a CBRE team of Howard Fiddle, Peter Turchin, Ben Joseph, Brett Shannon, Max Tarter, Zachary Price and Natalie Chung to market the spaces.

Spokespeople for Newmark and the tenants did not immediately respond to requests for comment. TSCG could not be reached for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.