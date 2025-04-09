Hess Group Takes 20K SF at Soloviev’s 9 West 57th Street

Oil and energy company Hess Group will open a new office at 9 West 57th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Stefan Soloviev’s Soloviev Group signed the gas exploration and production company to 19,544 square feet in the Midtown building, where asking rent is about $200 per square foot, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Sustainable Development Consultant Arup Moves to 99K SF at 140 Broadway

This will be an additional office for the family-owned energy company, and it’s unclear how long the lease is for.

And it’s not the only tenant signing on for space at the 49-story building between Avenue of the Americas and Fifth Avenue. Alternative investment firm BeaconLight Capital took 5,281 square feet in the property.

The length of the lease for BeaconLight was also not disclosed, but the firm appears to be relocating from 350 Madison Avenue, where it signed a 7,178-square-foot deal in 2014, CO reported at the time.

“These new tenancies underscore our commitment to delivering unmatched office space and exceptional amenities in the center of the Plaza District, the most sought-after commercial location in the world,” Soloviev said in a statement.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Howard Fiddle, John Maher, Gregg Rothkin, Alex Leopold and Tara Rhodes handled negotiations for the landlord while Howard Hersch of Newmark (NMRK) represented Hess Group. Alex Chudnoff of JLL (JLL) negotiated on behalf of BeaconLight.

JLL and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.