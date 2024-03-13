Global Finance Firm Tikehau Capital Moving to 23K SF at 9 West 57th Street

Global financial firm Tikehau Capital is moving its New York City offices from Chelsea after signing a new lease.

Tikehau will be moving to 23,000 square feet at the Soloviev Group’s 9 West 57th Street from 412 West 15th Street, according to the landlord, which did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease.

The average asking rent in Midtown was $82.89 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a report from CBRE (CBRE).

Tikehau will occupy the 45th floor, near the top of the 50-story building designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill three blocks south of Central Park. The tower recently underwent a renovation and leasing renaissance, according to Soloviev.

“Reaching this level of occupancy in less than one year has been especially noteworthy given the historically challenging leasing environment for commercial real estate,” Stefan Soloviev, chairman of the Soloviev Group, said in a statement. “Listening to our tenant’s needs, and then creating and perfecting our second-to-none amenity space coupled with our spike in occupancy, just further proves my point.”

Soloviev Group was represented by CBRE’s Howard Fiddle, Gregg Rothkin, John Maher, Alex Leopold and Tara Rhodes in the deal while Avison Young’s Roshan Shah negotiated on behalf of Tikehau.

CBRE declined to comment while Avison Young did not immediately respond to a request.

Other tenants in the building include hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management, which signed a 96,270-square-foot lease in October, and investment manager Mousse Partners, which inked a 33,000-square-foot deal in August.

