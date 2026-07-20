A joint venture went shopping near SoHo and didn’t come away empty-handed.

Infinity Real Estate and KB Realty Partners just acquired the retail condominium at 75 Kenmare Street in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood—just outside of SoHo — for $11.75 million, Commercial Observer can first report.

The transaction, which closed July 16, adds to Infinity’s continued push into SoHo retail, and KB Realty’s expanding portfolio in the neighborhood via both retail and mixed-use investments.

75 Kenmare Street sits in a prime position at the corner of Kenmare and Mulberry streets. Its 10,000-square-foot retail component comprises two commercial units that are fully leased to tenants Undefeated, Nemesis Coffee, Bondi Sushi and M Jewelers. Atop the retail sits a luxury condo component — not included in the purchase — with 38 residential units designed by none other than Lenny Kravitz.

First Atlantic Realty was the seller, and was advised by Masonre in the deal. ConnectOne Bank provided Infinity and KB Realty with acquisition financing.

“Manhattan retail is where Infinity got its start nearly 20 years ago, and this acquisition marks a deliberate return to that core focus,” Steven Kassin, a managing partner at Infinity Real Estate, said in a statement. “75 Kenmare Street is an attractive asset to continue growing our footprint in Manhattan retail.”

Kassin founded Infinity Real Estate in 2005. The firm — which develops, owns and manages real estate across the U.S. — is headquartered in New York, but also has an office in Miami today.

“This is exactly the kind of asset we look for,” David Berg, a partner at Infinity Real Estate, said. “Strong in-place tenancy, dependable cash flow from day one, and a tenant mix that genuinely fits the neighborhood.”

The deal follows Infinity Real Estate’s acquisition of 40 Bleecker Street in late 2024. The firm paid $13.3 million to Broad Street Development and Crow Holdings for the similarly sized retail condominium, also at the base of a luxury condo building.

At the time, Berg said the 40 Bleecker Street deal signified the firm’s interest in “redeploying capital back to New York, particularly in the retail sector, which has always been a core focus for much of the company’s history.”

“I’ve spent the last several years building conviction in SoHo, and 75 Kenmare Street is a natural extension of that,” Jon Krasner, managing partner at KB Realty Partners, said in a statement. ”Every acquisition here reinforces why I keep coming back to this neighborhood.”

Indeed, just last year, Krasner bought 40 Thompson Street in SoHo from Steven Elghanayan’s Epic for $23.1 million and 123 Lafayette Street for $21.8 million. The latter property was purchased from First Atlantic Realty, the seller of 75 Kenmare, via Krasner’s 7G Group.

Cathy Cunningham can be reached at ccunningham@commercialobserver.com.