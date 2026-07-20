Retail Veterans Joshua Strauss and Scott Zinovoy Join JLL

There are some new recruits at JLL, the brokerage firm announced Monday.

Joshua Strauss and Scott Zinovoy, who co-founded retail and entertainment real estate firm Dreamscape, have joined JLL as executive managing director and senior vice president, respectively, to help further drive the firm’s experiential retail, entertainment and mixed-use leasing initiatives.

“Josh and Scott have built exceptional careers helping owners and brands create compelling destinations that resonate with today’s consumers,” Patrick A. Smith, vice chairman at JLL, said in a statement. “Their relationships, creativity and deep understanding of the retail landscape will be a tremendous asset to our clients and further enhance the capabilities of both our New York and national project leasing platforms.”

The pair have advised on some of the most notable mixed-use and entertainment leases in the country over the last 10 years, including deals at the South Street Seaport in New York City, retail marketplace the Arcade in Nashville, and shopping center Bayside Marketplace in Miami.

“Scott and I are excited to join JLL at a time when retail continues to evolve across both urban and suburban markets,” Strauss said in a statement. “While experiential retail has become an increasingly important driver of consumer demand, we remain deeply focused on helping landlords and tenants navigate every aspect of the retail landscape.”

Before joining Dreamscape, Strauss and Zinovoy also worked together at independent real estate firm RKF and Newmark, which acquired RKF in 2018.

“We were drawn to JLL because of its industry-leading platform, global reach, outstanding reputation and, most importantly, its people and collaborative culture,” Zinovoy said in a statement. “JLL provides the ideal environment to continue growing our business while helping clients bring transformative visions to life.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.