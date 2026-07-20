Leases   ·   Office Leases

Infinium Wall Systems Takes 30K SF of Office, Retail Space at ESRT’s 1359 Broadway

By July 20, 2026 4:30 pm
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Empire State Realty Trust's Anthony Malkin and 1359 Broadway.
Empire State Realty Trust's Anthony Malkin and 1359 Broadway. PHOTOS: Courtesy Empire State Realty Trust

If these walls could talk, they’d talk about all the new leasing in Midtown.

Infinium Wall Systems, a company that designs, engineers and installs wall systems and doors for offices, has inked a new office and retail lease spanning 30,017 square feet at Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)’s 1359 Broadway, the landlord announced Monday. 

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“We are pleased to welcome Infinium to 1359 Broadway,” Ryan Kass, executive vice president, co-head of real estate and chief revenue officer at ESRT, said in a statement. “Innovative companies continue to seek well-located, modernized office space in New York City.” 

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.99 per square foot during the second quarter of 2026, according to Colliers research. 

Sarah Pontius, Jerica Lam, Carleigh Bettiol and Charlotte Reaman from Artisan Alliance represented Infinium in the deal. Jordan Berger, Shanae Ursini, and Kerry Lavelle represented ESRT in-house, along with Robert Lowe, Ron Lo Russo, Anthony LoPresti and Dan Organ from Cushman & Wakefield

Spokespeople for the brokerages did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

“We evaluated numerous locations throughout Midtown, and 1359 Broadway consistently stood out,” Shawn Gaffney, founder of Infinium Wall Systems, told Commercial Observer. “Beyond the quality of the building itself, ESRT’s commitment to sustainability, long-term ownership, and partnership aligned closely with our own values. The southern exposure, private entrance, outdoor terrace, and opportunity to create a truly differentiated space made it the clear choice for our New York flagship.”

This deal represents an expansion for Infinium, which also has an office and showroom address at 44 East 32nd Street

Built in 1924, 1359 Broadway is a 22-story office property with other tenants such as artificial intelligence company Scaled Cognition and nonprofit Braven.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

1359 Broadway, 44 East 32nd Street, Anthony LoPresti, Carleigh Bettiol, Charlotte Reaman, Dan Organ, Jerica Lam, Jordan Berger, Kerry Lavelle, Robert Lowe, Ron Lo Russo, Ryan Kass, Sarah Pontius, Shanae Ursini, Shawn Gaffney, Artisan Alliance, Cushman & Wakefield, Empire State Realty Trust, Infinium Wall Systems
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