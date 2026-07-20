Prologis Promotes Travis Harvey to Global Head of Development

Prologis has promoted Travis Harvey to lead the firm’s global development and construction platform across the Americas, Asia and Europe, Commercial Observer has learned.

As global head of development, Harvey will use his more than 20 years of experience in the industry — including 11 years at Prologis — to strengthen the industrial giant’s platform. He will replace Greg Bauer, who recently retired from Prologis after 30 years with the company.

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“I’m grateful for the opportunity to build on the legacy Greg helped shape. Development is central to how we serve our customers, support the communities where we build and deliver value to investors,” Harvey said in a statement. “My focus will be on strengthening our platform, deepening our use of technology and data, and continuing to support the talented teams that bring our projects to life around the world.”

Before joining Prologis, Harvey was vice president of land development at Flagler Global Logistics, where he worked on developing “strategic land assets” in Florida, according to Prologis.

Replacing Harvey in his old position as senior vice president and head of development management for Prologis’ U.S. East region is Sheila Sutton, who was previously the firm’s vice president and development officer for the New York and New Jersey markets.

Sutton joined Prologis in 2022 from Duke Realty, where she was vice president of construction operations and managed multiple projects throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Prologis acquired Duke Realty in October 2022.

“Prologis has established a track record in the East Region for delivering innovative, high-quality logistics projects in some of the most important hubs in the global supply chain, from Toronto down to Miami,” Sutton said in a statement. “I’m excited to build on that momentum with our teams, customers and local partners as we continue to deliver projects that support local economies and communities.”

Both Harvey and Sutton began their new roles on July 1.

News of the promotions comes after Prologis announced its second-quarter earnings last week, boasting record leasing and year-to-date data center starts already surpassing its full-year guidance.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.