Durst Secures Three Leases at 1133 Avenue of the Americas

The Durst Organization has announced three leases totaling 11,223 square feet for prebuilt office suites at the company’s 1133 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the largest of these, software company Quantexa signed a new lease for 5,263 square feet at the building. The U.K.-based firm specializes in artificial intelligence-based software applications for analysis and decision-making, according to the company website.

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In addition, theater company Olympus Theatricals renewed its lease for 3,345 square feet, and financial services firm Global Securitization Services renewed for 2,615 square feet.

The lengths of the three leases were unclear. The Durst Organization was represented in-house by Tom Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban. Quantexa was represented by Aidan Campbell of Colliers.

“These three leases reflect what tenants are looking for right now: quality space in a best-in-class building,” said Jody Durst, president of the Durst Organization. “We are grateful that Olympus Theatricals and Global Securitization Services have recommitted to 1133 Avenue of the Americas, and welcome Quantexa to the building.”

1133 Avenue of the Americas is a 1.1 million-square-foot, 45-story Class A tower a block north of Bryant Park.

Global banking and financial services firm ING Group renewed its 132,400-square-foot space at the building in December 2025, adding 21,515 square feet more for a total of 153,915 square feet throughout the seventh through 11th floors, as reported in CO.

Law firm Massumi + Consoli also moved into 22,915 square feet there with a seven-year lease in August 2025. The move was an expansion for the firm, which Durst said now had five times more space than it had in its previous home at Penn 1. The month before, another law firm, Steptoe, signed a 15-year lease at 1133 Avenue of the Americas for 57,988 square feet on the building’s 43rd, 44th and 45th floors. The firm had previously been headquartered at 1114 Sixth Avenue.

As of July 2025, asking rent in the building reportedly ranged from $115 to $120 per square foot.

Other tenants at 1133 Avenue of the Americas include Charles Schwab, Interactive Brokers, Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler, Take-Two Interactive, the National Basketball Players Association, Schindler Elevator Corporation and Steinway & Sons.

In April 2021, the Durst Organization secured a 10-year, fixed-rate and interest-only commercial mortgage-backed securities loan for about $1.1 billion to refinance 1133 Avenue of the Americas and 114 West 47th Street. The nonrecourse financing was originated by Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, and was secured by Durst’s fee simple interests in the two office towers.

Spokespeople for Quantexa, Olympus Theatricals and Global Securitization Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.