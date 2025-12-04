Global banking and financial services firm ING Group has taken a lot more office space in Midtown.

Amsterdam-based ING Group renewed its existing 132,400-square-foot office at The Durst Organization’s 1133 Avenue of the Americas and tacked on an additional 21,515 square feet, bringing its total footprint at the 45-story office tower to 153,915 square feet, according to a November office report from CBRE.

It’s unclear how long the bank’s renewal is for, but ING Group signed a 10-year lease at the building two blocks north of Bryant Park in January 2016, the New York Post reported at the time.

The asking rent was also unclear, but asking rents at 1133 Avenue of the Americas ranged between $115 and $120 per square foot as recently as July.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for ING Group, Durst and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants of Durst’s 1.1 million-square-foot office building between West 43rd and West 44th streets include law firm Massumi + Consoli, international law firm Steptoe, elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler Elevator and investment brokerage Charles Schwab.

ING Group’s expansion at the tower was the second-largest lease completed in November, following Baruch College’s deal for 162,300 square feet at 63 Madison Avenue, according to CBRE’s report. Baruch College, whose main campus is at 55 Lexington Avenue, announced plans to expand its campus last year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the parent company of beer brands Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, also had one of the biggest leases of the month, renewing its 87,528-square-foot office at 119 West 24th Street.

Overall, office leasing activity in Manhattan totaled 2.57 million square feet in November, and year-to-date leasing activity hit 28.6 million square feet, up 38 percent from last year, according to CBRE.

