CookUnity, a subscription-based meal delivery platform, has inked 4,721 square feet of ground-floor retail space at Lam Group’s 1227 Broadway, also known as Virgin Hotel New York City, in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

The deal represents the chef-prepared meal service company’s first flagship storefront in New York City, a source close to the deal told CO. The store is expected to open in the first half of 2027.

CookUnity launched in 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn at 630 Flushing Avenue. The company also has an existing Manhattan kitchen hub at 534 West 50th Street in Hell’s Kitchen and a Flatiron District office at 36 Lexington Avenue. It’s unclear whether its new NoMad spot represents a fourth location or a relocation of an existing site.

The asking rent and the length of the lease were also not available. The average asking rent for retail space in the nearby neighborhood around Herald Square was $394 per square foot during the second quarter of 2026, according to data from CBRE.

The landlord was represented by Adam Weinblatt and Harley Bonn from Newmark, according to the source. CookUnity was represented by Alexandra Yanoff and Christine Nebiar from Brand Urban. Newmark declined to comment.

“We’re excited to see CookUnity’s first flagship land at the Virgin Hotel in NoMad, a great signal for the brand’s evolution from delivery only to a space where people can finally interact with it in real life through fine dining and retail,” Nebiar said in a statement.

CookUnity’s new flagship will feature dining and retail options, as well as space for community gatherings for lovers of the culinary arts. The company delivers in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Seattle and Toronto.

Virgin, a 38-story hotel tower on Broadway between West 29th and West 30th streets, opened in 2023 and provides guests with over 400 hotel rooms, a rooftop pool and restaurant Everdene, which occupies the hotel’s entire third floor.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.