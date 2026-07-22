Leases   ·   Retail

Meal Delivery Service CookUnity to Open Flagship Storefront at NoMad Hotel

By July 22, 2026 4:55 pm
reprints
Newmark's Adam Weinblatt and Virgin Hotel Nomad at 1227 Broadway.
Newmark's Adam Weinblatt and Virgin Hotel Nomad at 1227 Broadway. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; Getty Images

CookUnity, a subscription-based meal delivery platform, has inked 4,721 square feet of ground-floor retail space at Lam Group’s 1227 Broadway, also known as Virgin Hotel New York City, in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned. 

The deal represents the chef-prepared meal service company’s first flagship storefront in New York City, a source close to the deal told CO. The store is expected to open in the first half of 2027.

SEE ALSO: It’s Finally Showtime Again at Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome

CookUnity launched in 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn at 630 Flushing Avenue. The company also has an existing Manhattan kitchen hub at 534 West 50th Street in Hell’s Kitchen and a Flatiron District office at 36 Lexington Avenue. It’s unclear whether its new NoMad spot represents a fourth location or a relocation of an existing site.

The asking rent and the length of the lease were also not available. The average asking rent for retail space in the nearby neighborhood around Herald Square was $394 per square foot during the second quarter of 2026, according to data from CBRE

The landlord was represented by Adam Weinblatt and Harley Bonn from Newmark, according to the source. CookUnity was represented by Alexandra Yanoff and Christine Nebiar from Brand Urban. Newmark declined to comment.

“We’re excited to see CookUnity’s first flagship land at the Virgin Hotel in NoMad, a great signal for the brand’s evolution from delivery only to a space where people can finally interact with it in real life through fine dining and retail,” Nebiar said in a statement.

CookUnity’s new flagship will feature dining and retail options, as well as space for community gatherings for lovers of the culinary arts. The company delivers in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Seattle and Toronto. 

Virgin, a 38-story hotel tower on Broadway between West 29th and West 30th streets, opened in 2023 and provides guests with over 400 hotel rooms, a rooftop pool and restaurant Everdene, which occupies the hotel’s entire third floor. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

1227 Broadway, 36 Lexington Avenue, 534 West 50th Street, 630 Flushing Avenue, Adam Weinblatt, Alexandra Yanoff, Christine Nebiar, Harley Bonn, Virgin Hotel, Brand Urban, CookUnity, Lam Group, Newmark
Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Ravi Ahuja (top), Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group CEO Tom Rothman, and Cinerama Dome Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
Special Purpose · Leases
California

It’s Finally Showtime Again at Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome

By Greg Cornfield
SL Green's Steven Durels and 711 Third Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Insurance Giant Fidelity Takes 20K SF at SL Green’s 711 Third Avenue

By Amanda Schiavo
A photo illustration of luxury brand mash-ups on phone screens in front of a teenager.
Retail · Leases
National

More Luxury Retailers Partner With Everyday Names to Lure Gen Z Shoppers

By Larry Getlen