Law Firm Steptoe Inks 58K-SF Lease at 1133 Avenue of the Americas

International law firm Steptoe has stepped into a significant new office space, signing a 15-year, 57,988-square-foot lease at 1133 Avenue of the Americas. The firm will occupy the building’s entire 43rd, 44th and 45th floors, owner the Durst Organization announced.

The asking rent was not disclosed. The average asking rent for Class A office space in Midtown was $84.61 per square foot in the second quarter of 2025, according to Colliers data.

It is unclear when Steptoe is moving into the building’s top three floors. The firm’s current New York City address is listed on its website as 1114 Sixth Avenue, one block south of its future offices.

The Durst Organization was represented in-house by Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban, while CBRE’s Timothy Dempsey and Greg Maurer-Hollaender represented Steptoe. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“1133 Avenue of the Americas has attracted a variety of tenants, from law and finance to sports and tech,” Jody Durst, president of the Durst Organization, said in a statement. “Companies recognize the value of locating in a Class A building seconds away from Bryant Park. We look forward to welcoming Steptoe to 1133 Avenue of the Americas.”

The building is a 1.1 million-square-foot, 45-story office tower between West 43rd and 44th Streets. Amenities include a travertine lobby, a landscaped outdoor plaza, and 5,000 square feet of green rooftop space.

“We are in growth mode in New York and have been looking to expand our footprint to match our expanded capabilities,” Michelle Levin, Steptoe’s New York office managing partner, said in the statement. “We like the Bryant Park neighborhood in Midtown. It positions us right in the center of the city and is the ideal location as we grow our presence.”

Other tenants at 1133 Avenue of the Americas include game publisher Take 2 Interactive, the National Basketball Players Association, and the law firm Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler.

