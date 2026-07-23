Google Expands Miami Office to 45K SF

Google’s parent company has quadrupled its office footprint in Miami, Bloomberg reported.

Alphabet inked a lease for about 45,000 square feet at 1450 Brickell Avenue this spring, where it had been leasing about 10,000 square feet. The tech giant has been stationed at the 34-story building since 2016.

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Developer Rilea Group completed the 1.1 million-square-foot high-rise in 2010, which Ramon Llorens’s Amkin Management now owns, according to records.

The office primarily serves as a base for Google’s Latin American cloud and sales teams, according to a source familiar with the transaction, who added that the company is not currently using the full footprint and leased the additional space to provide flexibility for future growth.

Google’s expansion is also due to Google’s billionaire founders setting up roots in Miami, per Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources. Last year, Larry Page assembled a compound in Coconut Grove for nearly $190 million, while Sergey Brin paid $51 million for a waterfront home in Miami Beach this year. Brin has also been a vocal opponent of a proposed wealth tax in California, Google’s original home, donating millions of dollars to campaigns aimed at defeating it.

The move is another boost to Miami’s quest to become a tech hub. Since the pandemic, Amazon has opened a 75,000-square-foot office in Wynwood, while Palantir relocated its headquarters to Aventura from Denver.

A spokesperson for Google declined to comment, while a representative for the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialoberserver.com.