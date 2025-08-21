Law Firm Massumi + Consoli Takes 23K SF at 1133 Avenue of the Americas

National law firm Massumi + Consoli is moving its New York City offices to The Durst Organization’s 1133 Avenue of the Americas.

Massumi + Consoli, which focuses on private equity firms and other financial sponsors, has signed a seven-year lease for 22,915 square feet at the 45-story Midtown office tower, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The deal represents a relocation for the law firm, which previously had its offices at Vornado Realty Trust’s Penn 1. It’s unclear how much space Massumi + Consoli had there, but the new spot at 1133 Avenue of the Americas is “five times the size of their previous location,” Durst said.

“While this is a strategic move aimed at building on our visibility and competitive position in the New York market, it’s also necessary to accommodate the rapid growth and development we’ve experienced there to date,” Peter Massumi, a co-founder of Massumi + Consoli, said in a statement.

“As we continue to build out our nationwide footprint, the success of our New York office remains a top priority, and this move ensures we have the capacity to support the next phase of growth,” Massumi added.

The exact asking rent was not provided, but asking rents at Durst’s building near Bryant Park ranged between $115 and $120 per square foot as recently as last month.

JLL’s Andrew Coe, Jim Schoolfield, Margaux Kelleher and Jakob Cohn brokered the deal for the tenant, while Durst was represented in-house by Tom Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban. A spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Massumi + Consoli — which also has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas — will join several other tenants at the 1.1 million-square-foot office building between West 43rd and West 44th streets. Those tenants include international law firm Steptoe, elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler Elevator, investment brokerage Charles Schwab and online trading firm Interactive Brokers Group.

“The Bryant Park neighborhood remains one of Manhattan’s most coveted Class A office destinations, offering unparalleled access to green space, transportation hubs and world-class dining and retail,” Jody Durst, the president of Durst, said in a statement.

