Tech Firm Veeva Relocates to 62K-SF Office at Vornado’s Penn 2

A data firm that provides software and artificial intelligence solutions for the life sciences sector is relocating its offices to the Penn District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Veeva Systems signed a 62,000-square-foot lease on the entire 11th floor of Vornado Realty Trust’s Penn 2, also known as 2 Pennsylvania Plaza, in a relocation from its current headquarters about five blocks away at 1375 Broadway, according to sources familiar with the deal.

The length of the lease is for 10 years, and asking rent for the space was $110 per square foot.

Josh Glick and Jared Silverman represented Vornado in-house in the deal, while Jim Wenk and Kirill Azovtsev of Savills handled the deal on behalf of Veeva.

Vornado and Savills declined to comment.

Other tenants in the 31-story office property near Pennsylvania Station include data security AvePoint, which signed an 8,000-square-foot lease in March, and French consulting firm Capgemini, which inked a deal for 43,000 square feet in December 2025.

Veeva has about 1,500 clients and offers software, AI, data and consulting services for life science operations ranging from pharmaceutical firms to biotechnology companies, according to the tenant.

Veeva was founded by CEO Peter Gassner two decades ago. Its headquarters are in Pleasanton, Calif., in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.