French Consulting Firm Capgemini Takes 43K SF at Penn 2

French consulting firm Capgemini has signed a 10-year lease for 43,000 square feet at Vornado’s Penn 2.

Josh Glick, Jared Silverman and Anthony Cugini represented Vornado in-house along with Cushman & Wakefield’s Bruce Mosler and Josh Kuriloff. Chad Baker, Bill Peters and Scott Cahaly with JLL represented Capgemini.

Capgemini will be relocating its New York offices from 79 Fifth Avenue to occupy part of the 22nd floor at the 31-story Penn 2, also known as 2 Pennsylvania Plaza. The asking rent for the new space was $120 per square foot.

The Real Deal first reported this lease.

The 1,619,000-square-foot Penn 2 recently underwent a $750 million renovation as part of Vornado’s overhaul of the surrounding Penn District, which included a triple-height lobby, a 280-person town hall, a 430-foot addition to the building’s podium floors and over 73,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Vornado’s third quarter report noted that occupancy throughout its New York City office inventory increased to 88.4 percent, up from 86.7 percent the previous quarter, and is expected to rise into the low 90s over the 12 months to follow, as Commercial Observer reported. The company leased 2.8 million square feet of Manhattan office space in the first nine months of this year, and expects its eventual 2025 total to be its highest in more than a decade and its second-highest overall.

Other recently signed tenants at Penn 2 include Dick’s Sporting Goods, fintech firm Current, Verizon and FGS Global, as CO reported. Madison Square Garden, Major League Soccer and Universal Music Group are also tenants at Penn 2.

Representatives with Capgemini, JLL and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Vornado declined to comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.