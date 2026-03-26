Data Security Firm AvePoint Inks 8K-SF Lease at Vornado’s Penn 2

AvePoint, a tech company specializing in data protection, security and compliance, has signed an 8,000-square-foot lease for its first New York City office at Vornado Realty Trust’s Penn 2 office tower, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company, which has its global headquarters in Jersey City, N.J., will occupy space on the 24th floor for an undisclosed length of time. Asking rent was $135 per square foot, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Josh Kuriloff and Matthias Li of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal on behalf of Vornado, while Joseph Sipala from JLL represented the tenant. JLL declined to comment on this lease. C&W and AvePoint did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AvePoint also has offices in Chicago, Richmond, Va., and Toronto, as well as in London, Stockholm and other parts of Europe. The company also has offices across Asia and Australia.

Penn 2 is a 31-story office property near Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan with the main entrance along 33rd Street at Seventh Avenue. The property was built in 1968 and transformed into a modern example of Class A office in 2023. Other corporate tenants of Penn 2 include French consulting firm Capgemini, athletic retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods and fintech firm Robinhood.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.