New York-based real estate investment and development group Westbridge Realty Group has filed plans to build a 99-unit residential property at 4388 Broadway in Washington Heights, Manhattan, according to a recent filing with the New York City Department of Buildings.

If approved, the plans, which were filed on April 28, show the 67,048-square-foot project will result in a 16-story residential building that will feature ground-floor retail, as well as 25 parking spaces.

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Spokespeople for Westbridge Realty Group and the registered architect, Leandro Nils Dickson, did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s requests for comment.

The plans list a lobby, mail room, package room, bike storage, and over 1,600 square feet of recreation space for the building. Details on what the recreation space will look like were not immediately available.

Residential buildings have been going all out on amenity spaces lately, with some featuring wellness spaces, fully equipped workout rooms, private and communal coworking spaces, and even indoor padel courts.

Although no information has been made available as to whether affordable housing will be part of the new Washington Heights project, the 99-unit figure is a good clue that the developers plan to utilize the 485x tax incentive program.

Passed by New York State lawmakers in early 2024, 485x offers tax exemptions for residential projects to incentivize the production of more affordable housing in New York. However, the 485x program has come under significant criticism, especially the part of the legislation that requires higher wages for construction workers if the project has 100 or more units.

“Critics call this deceptive. It is not,” Robert Knakal, chairman and CEO of BKREA, said of 485x in an op-ed for Commercial Observer. “It is rational behavior in response to flawed legislation.”

Plans for several other projects around the city with 99 or fewer units have been filed recently. Some of those projects include 3498 Fort Independence Street in the Bronx and 1526 Grand Concourse, also in the Bronx.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.